JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh man fatally shoots woman, her male friend; turns gun on self over 'love affair'

MP man fatally shoots woman, her male friend, then turns gun on self over 'love affair'
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 04:10 IST

Follow Us

Indore: A pistol-wielding man shot dead a woman and her male friend after having a tiff with them and then took his own life with the same firearm on Thursday in Madha Pradesh's Indore city, in what police suspect to be a fallout of a triangular love affair, an official said.

The man, Abhishek Yadav (26), used a country-made pistol to fatally shoot the woman, Snehlata Jat (22) and her friend Deepak Jat (25) at the Swaminarayan Temple complex on Khandwa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hrishikesh Meena told PTI.

He then shot himself with the same pistol, which has been recovered by the police, he said.

Prime facie, the tragic incident looks like a fallout of a triangular love affair, but investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the killings, the police officer said.

Meena said the accused hailed from Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the trio was engaged in a conversation for about 30 minutes before things went out of control and the murder-suicide occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 April 2024, 04:10 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshIndore

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT