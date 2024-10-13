Man sets woman ablaze over case against his father in MP's Khandwa

<p>Khandwa: A man set a 19-year-old woman on fire and injured her after pressuring her to withdraw her case against his father in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The woman sustained 27 per cent burns in the attack that occurred on Saturday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The official said the accused, Arjun Balai (22), poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire. He was arrested and presented in court.</p>.<p>The woman has alleged that Arjun was pressuring her to withdraw a case against his father, Mangilal Balai, as they were distant relatives and belonged to the same caste, he said.</p>.Criminal wanted in 48 cases killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Arjun has been booked under section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.</p>.<p>On October 7, Arjun's father Mangilal allegedly teased and attempted to disrobe the woman, following which she lodged a police complaint, and her statement was recorded by a lady magistrate then, Rai said.</p>.<p>The official said Mangilal was arrested and booked under sections 74 (criminal force or assault against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked) of the BNS.</p>.<p>He was produced in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody, and he was released on bail a day later, on October 8, he confirmed.</p>.<p>Rai said the woman arrived at the SP office and demanded that more charges be slapped on Mangilal as she was frightened that day and couldn't narrate her ordeal completely.</p>.<p>"I asked the area city superintendent of police to look into the woman's grievance and act accordingly. After that, the charge of stalking was also added," the official said.</p>