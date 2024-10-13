Home
Man sets woman ablaze over case against his father in MP's Khandwa

The woman has alleged that Arjun was pressuring her to withdraw a case against his father, Mangilal Balai, as they were distant relatives and belonged to the same caste, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 11:04 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 11:04 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

