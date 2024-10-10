Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Video shows BJP MLA prostrating before MP police officer, alleging cops want him get 'killed'

In the viral video, MLA Pradeep Patel is seen lying on the floor with his face down and arms stretched out in front of Mauganj district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Pandey.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 03:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshViral videoMLA

Follow us on :

Follow Us