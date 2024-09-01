MP HC slated to hear plea against release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body's plea on Monday seeking directions to stop the release of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency", which is stuck with the Censor Board.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film scheduled for release on September 6.

The Jabalpur Sikh Sangat has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court against the film, which it claimed was detrimental to the interest of society, the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate NS Ruprah, told PTI on Sunday.