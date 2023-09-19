MP CM to unveil 108 feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar on September 21

“This extraordinary structure, conceptualized to honour the life and philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, is a tribute to the great saint's masterpiece of commentary on 'Bharmasutrabhasya' (comment on Brahma Sutra), a fundamental text of the Vedanta school of Hinduism and the concept of Oneness that he preached,” CP Kukreja Architects' managing principal Dikshu Kukreja, who is the brain behind the project, said.