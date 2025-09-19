Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Non-Hindus at garba? BJP MLA says a 'spoon of gangajal and tulsi leaf' can help

He said if some people feel their parents made a mistake by converting to religions other than Hinduism, and want to become Hindus again, they can do so now as "everyone's DNA is Hindu".
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 14:28 IST
India NewsGujaratMadhya PradeshIndia PoliticsReligion

Follow us on :

Follow Us