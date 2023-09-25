PM Modi's rally in Bhopal to mark high point of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in MP, tight security measures in place

To kick start the BJP’s campaign in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will be addressing two rallies in the state in the coming days — the first on September 25 and another on October 5.
On Monday, the prime minister will address a rally of the party workers in Bhopal. The rally, ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya. The rally will also mark the formal culmination of the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ which were being organised across the state.
The party’s MPs as well as senior leaders held meetings at the new Parliament during the Special Session to work out the preparations for the rally. “After the rally on September 25, the prime minister will hold another rally on October 5,” a senior leader from the party said.
The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ were flagged off by party president JP Nadda from Chitrakoot on September 3, and in all, the rallies have passed through 223 of the state’s 230 assembly segments.
State president VD Sharma said that the party was trying to organise around 10 lakh party workers at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan, where the rally will be held. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that around 4,000 police personnel, including 20 IPS officers have been deployed to strengthen the security system in Bhopal.
“Drone cameras will be used in the surroundings of the Jamboree Maidan where PM Modi will be addressing the Mahakumbh of BJP workers. SPG and NSG forces have already arrived,” Mishra said.