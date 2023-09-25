PM Modi's rally in Bhopal to mark high point of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in MP, tight security measures in place

To kick start the BJP’s campaign in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will be addressing two rallies in the state in the coming days — the first on September 25 and another on October 5.



On Monday, the prime minister will address a rally of the party workers in Bhopal. The rally, ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya. The rally will also mark the formal culmination of the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ which were being organised across the state.