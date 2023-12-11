Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MP CM after Mohan Yadav elected new BJP legislative party leader

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday.
Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation.
The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.
Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.