india madhya pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MP CM after Mohan Yadav elected new BJP legislative party leader

The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately tendered his resignation.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 14:44 IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday.

Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation.

The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.

Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.

(Published 11 December 2023, 14:44 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChauhanMohan Yadav

