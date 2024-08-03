Six dogs found tied and stuffed in sacks rescued in Madhya Pradesh; two men booked

Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said, "Two persons riding a motorcycle grew suspicious after hearing the cries of dogs from inside the sacks being carried in an e-rickshaw. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and open the sacks, in which they found six dogs."

The accused, Nandu Banshkar and Pradeep Banshkar, planned to throw these dogs into the river, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and action was being taken.