Snake found in Jan Shatabdi Express in MP; Railways starts probe

<p>Jabalpur: A snake was found slithering around in the Jan Shatabdi Express train, which runs between Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station and Jabalpur, prompting the Railways to launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back and the matter is being robed, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>The Railway Protection Force is investigating the matter from various angles, including possible involvement of an outsider in releasing the snake inside the train, he said.</p>.<p>Shrivastava said the entire area where the train is cleaned has been sanitized and persons working there have been put on alert.</p>.<p>Recently, snakes were found in Mumbai CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express and Jaipur-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express.</p>