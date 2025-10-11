<p>Bhopal: A case of murder has been registered against two police constables allegedly involved in the death of a 22-year-old BTech student after an assault in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s capital Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.</p><p>Constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya were suspended after the incident came to light on Friday.</p><p>A video clip of the assault circulating on social media purportedly shows one policeman holding the victim, Udit Gaayke, while another hits him with a stick.</p>.Right to practice religion not linked to particular place, says Madhya Pradesh HC junking mosque rebuilding plea.<p>Bhopal Zone-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh said that a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the constables once the post-mortem report arrived.</p><p>"The duo will be arrested soon," he assured.</p><p>According to the victim's friends, they were partying in Indrapuri on Thursday night.</p><p>One of them was dropping Gaayke home around 1.30 am when the latter spotted the police and ran into an alley, they said.</p><p>The cops chased him and beat him, and he was later found with his shirt torn and with bruises on his body, the friends said.</p><p>They claimed that the accused cops sought Rs 10,000 when asked to stop the assault.</p><p>Gaayke was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>Another official said the deceased student's parents work in Bhopal, while his brother-in-law is a deputy superintendent of police in Balaghat district.</p>