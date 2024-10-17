Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Indore

<p>Indore: Two persons were arrested on Thursday allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.</p><p>Paras Basod (35) and Rupesh Chaudhary (36) were held from Sarafa police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena said.</p>.Row over 'Halloween party' in historical Indore medical college building.<p>"We seized 506 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh from their car. The accused brought the consignment from Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and wanted to go to Agra via Ujjain and Gwalior for delivery. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case," the DCP said. </p>