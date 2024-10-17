Home
Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Indore

Paras Basod (35) and Rupesh Chaudhary (36) were held from Sarafa police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:49 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 16:49 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndore

