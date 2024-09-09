Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Two minor boys killed in lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh

An official said that the incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the two boys were grazing their cattle near the Kuno river in Bhairopur (Jhakher) village.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: Two minor siblings have been killed after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the two boys were grazing their cattle near the Kuno river in Bhairopur (Jhakher) village, an official said.

Lightning struck the area along with a thunderstorm, killing the brothers, aged 8 and 10, Virpur police station's assistant sub inspector Parmal Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2024, 07:50 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshlightning strike

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT