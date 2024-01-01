JOIN US
madhya pradesh

Woman shoots dead husband, brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh; surrenders with pistol

Ingoria police station in charge Chandrika Singh Yadav said the 35-year-old accused Savita is an anganwadi worker and had a fall out with her family members over property.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 16:07 IST

Ujjain: A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a property dispute in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then surrendered with the pistol used in the crime, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), the accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said.

"Radheshyam died on the spot, while Dheeraj succumbed to bullet injuries in Badnagar hospital. The accused then surrendered along with the pistol," Ingoria police station in charge Chandrika Singh Yadav.

"She first shot her husband and then her brother-in-law. Savita (35) is an anganwadi worker. Prima facie, it seems to be the fallout of a property dispute," Yadav said.

(Published 01 January 2024, 16:07 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshmurder

