Woman shoots dead husband, brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh; surrenders with pistol

Ujjain: A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a property dispute in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then surrendered with the pistol used in the crime, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), the accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said.