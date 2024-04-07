JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Women beat up guards at Mahakaleshwar temple after being stopped from shooting videos

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us

Ujjain: Three women security guards were allegedly beaten up by two women and a few others after they stopped them from shooting videos in the prohibited area of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday, an official said.

Two women, identified as Palak and Pari, and a few other persons allegedly manhandled and thrashed three women guards after they were stopped from shooting video reels in the prohibited area on the temple premises, Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The guards, Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati and Sangeeta Changesia, work for a private security firm, he said.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 10:19 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshUjjainAssaultTrendingsecurity guards

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT