JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Worshipping cow means worshipping 33 cr gods: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

He also praised the Scindias, who used to be rulers of the region for long, for restoring temples demolished by Mughals.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 16:51 IST

Follow Us

Gwalior: Worshipping a cow is equivalent to praying to 33 crore gods, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

He was on a visit to Gwalior, where he inaugurated a trade fair.

"Fair culture is there (for us) to understand Sanatan culture. Fairs foster the culture of art. Fairs are vistas to promote trade," he said.

He also praised the Scindias, who used to be rulers of the region for long, for restoring temples demolished by Mughals.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yadav said its inauguration on January 22 will allow people to celebrate Diwali for a third time, adding his government would be a partner in it.

Revival of culture is underway at present, he claimed.

Earlier, speaking at a function to inaugurate a civic-run 'gaushala' (cow shelter) in Lal Tipara area here, he said, "Worshipping gau mata (holy cow) means worshipping 33 crore gods."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 January 2024, 16:51 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshCowMohan Yadav

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT