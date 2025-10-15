<p>Mumbai: Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahabharat">Mahabharat</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahabharat"> </a>and king Shiv Dutt in fantasy drama <em>Chandrakanta</em>, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.</p>.<p>"He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months," producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The cremation will be held later in the day.</p>.<p>He is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor. </p>