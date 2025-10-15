Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP Governor Anandiben Patel wades into ‘love jihad’ controversy, asks girls to be alert about their security

Apparently referring to ‘love jihad’, she said that some people would try to ‘'lure you (girls) by changing their names and will abandon you once they have achieved their purpose’'
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLove jihadAnandiben Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us