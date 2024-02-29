13-year-old ends life in Thane; parents allege he faced bullying at school

Thane: A 13-year-old boy has allegedly died by suicide in Bhiwandi town of the district with his parents claiming that he was facing bullying at school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Madhav Nagar area on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Sajid S, who studied in the sixth standard at a local Madrassa school, complained to his parents on returning on Wednesday that some boys were bullying him, he said.

Later, the parents found the boy hanging in his room, the police official added.