india

13-year-old ends life in Thane; parents allege he faced bullying at school

Police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 10:17 IST

Thane: A 13-year-old boy has allegedly died by suicide in Bhiwandi town of the district with his parents claiming that he was facing bullying at school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Madhav Nagar area on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Sajid S, who studied in the sixth standard at a local Madrassa school, complained to his parents on returning on Wednesday that some boys were bullying him, he said.

Later, the parents found the boy hanging in his room, the police official added.

Police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy.

The exact cause of suicide was yet to be ascertained and probe was underway, the official said.

(Published 29 February 2024, 10:17 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThaneSuicide

