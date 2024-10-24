16-year-old killed as tempo hits two-wheeler in Thane district

<p>Thane: A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured when a speeding tempo hit their two-wheeler in Dombivli MIDC area in the district on Wednesday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Budhshal Khandare died on the spot and his friend Vabhav Shendge (16) was admitted to hospital.</p>.<p>The duo were returning from a tuition when the accident took place.</p>.<p>Local people bashed up the tempo driver before handing him over to police.</p>.<p>A case of rash driving was registered against the tempo driver.</p>.<p>Police are also probing how the deceased teenager got access to a two-wheeler, an official said. </p>