18 workers injured in accident at steel plant in Wardha

<p>Mumbai: At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday evening, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide, around 7 pm, said an official.</p>.<p>Steel slag, a by-product of steel making, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities.</p>.<p>Most of the workers sustained burn injuries and were rushed to hospital, the official said. Three of them were sent to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment.</p>