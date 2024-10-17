23 passengers injured as bus hits heavy vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

<p>Pune: At least 23 passengers were injured, 11 of them seriously, after a private bus they were travelling in hit a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala in Pune district early on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The bus was travelling to Borivali in Mumbai from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5 am, they said.</p>.3 killed in truck-bike accident in Amethi.<p>"It appears that the driver of the bus dozed off, which resulted in it hitting a heavy vehicle, like a container or a trailer, from behind. While 11 of the passengers were seriously injured, 12 others sustained minor injuries," a police official from Lonavala said.</p>.<p>All the injured passengers were admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, he said.</p>