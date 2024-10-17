Home
23 passengers injured as bus hits heavy vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The bus was travelling to Borivali in Mumbai from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5 am, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 13:04 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 13:04 IST
