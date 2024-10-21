Home
7-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Pune district

The child’s parents, who hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, had moved to Shirur tehsil to work in a jaggery production unit, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 01:19 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 01:19 IST
