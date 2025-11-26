Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray's googly to ICC: Why host T20 WC final in Ahmedabad and not Mumbai?

In a post on X, Thackeray asked why Mumbai can't be the venue for the T20 World Cup final to be held early next year.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 19:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 19:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAaditya Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us