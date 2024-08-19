ACB letter to school about children's education expenses 'witch-hunt', says Sena (UBT) MLA

Akola: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh on Monday dubbed as a witch-hunt the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau's letter to the school where his children are studying as part of the agency's probe against him.

The Amravati unit of ACB had in July sent the school a letter seeking details of expenses incurred on the education of Deshmukh's daughter and son who are studying in Class VII and X, respectively. A copy of the letter went viral on social media recently.

It is part of the ACB's inquiry over the past two years against Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Balapur in Akola district.