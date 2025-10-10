Menu
Actor Suniel Shetty moves Bombay High Court against misuse of his photos on social media

The plea came up before Justice Arif Doctor on Friday, who briefly heard Shetty's counsel Dr Birendra Saraf and reserved its order.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 13:33 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 13:33 IST
