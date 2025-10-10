<p>Mumbai: Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights claiming that several social media pages and websites were using his photographs to promote their business without any authorisation.</p><p>The plea came up before Justice Arif Doctor on Friday, who briefly heard Shetty's counsel Dr Birendra Saraf and reserved its order.</p><p>Dr Saraf submitted to the HC that the website of a real estate agency and a gambling site have displayed the actor's photo even though he is not associated with them.</p>.Karur Stampede | Unable to understand how this order was passed: Supreme Court reserves order on TVK's plea challenging Madras HC order to set up SIT.<p>“Shetty has a right over his personality and photos, and passing them off without authority was damaging his reputation,” the actor told the court through his counsel.</p>