Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

After 10 years, Thane court acquits all 17 accused in riot case

The incident took place on January 2, 2015, when a mob gathered at Diva railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 06:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 06:13 IST
India NewsThaneCourtrioting case

Follow us on :

Follow Us