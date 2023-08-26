Ajit stages show of strength in Pawar bastion of Baramati 

On his first visit to Baramati since joining the BJP-led NDA camp, Ajit Pawar on Saturday staged a massive show of strength in the stronghold of the Pawar-family bastion while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. However, he refrained from speaking about his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar.
Baramati, in Pune district, is the bastion of the Pawar family and has been controlled by them for over five decades.
Dada, as Ajit Pawar (64) is popularly known, was given a rousing welcome as he visited his hometown for the first time after the July 2 development when he rebelled against his uncle and walked to the NDA camp.
“Under the leadership of Modi, India is today the fifth-largest economy…he is making efforts to take it in the top three economies…efforts are underway to make India a five-trillion dollar economy,” Ajit Pawar said.
“There is no charismatic leader as Modi today… For the past nine years, he has been working relentlessly,” Pawar said pointing out how the prime minister celebrates Diwali with our armed forces. “Look at the road infrastructure, railway infrastructure today,” he said.
On his joining NDA, he said: “I have joined Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in the government only and only for development…there is no intention to insult anyone. Today we have a leadership of Modi…there are people who criticise Modi…but do you have any other leader who works like Modi.”