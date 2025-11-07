<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formed an inquiry committee to probe alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal, involving a company linked to NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.</p>.<p>The three-member committee would be headed by the Revenue Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the deal prima facie 'serious' and said he has sought information concerning the case from relevant departments. "I don't think Ajit Pawar would back his son if irregularities are found in the matter," the CM added.</p>.<p>Around 40 acres of Mahar Watan land—located in Mundhwa off the prime Koregaon Park area—belonging to the government was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil are partners, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived.</p>.Ajit Pawar denies charges of auctioning police land in Pune.<p>According to sources, the commercial value of land could be Rs 1,800 crore. </p>.<p>The ‘Watan’ category land, reserved for the Mahar community, is protected under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958 and cannot be sold.</p>.<p>Parth Pawar was unavailable for comments.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Ajit Pawar denies role</p>.<p>Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the deal. “I have nothing to do with this…I have no relation with this…you all know me…I work within the framework of law…I don’t call officers for work of acquaintances and relatives,” said Ajit Pawar.</p>.<p>“I do not have complete information about whatever the media is showing. As Ajit Pawar, I have no direct or indirect connection with that matter. The people of Maharashtra have known me for 35 years. I have decided to get complete information about this matter,” he added.</p>.<p>However, he admitted that he had heard about something like this going on. “I had given instructions not to do anything that is wrong and illegal. But, what happened in the meantime? I do not know,” he said and welcomed the probe ordered by the chief minister. When pointed out the address of his bungalow, he said, “It is not my address…the address is that of Parth Ajit Pawar, not mine.”</p>.<p>The government has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Oppn attacks govt</span></p>.<p>The Opposition attacked the BJP-led government over the land deal. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded a judicial inquiry into the deal, claiming it was done in violation of the law.</p>.<p>The purchase of land by the company of Parth Pawar must be investigated in a transparent manner, he demanded. He claimed the file related to the deal moved at 'rocket speed' through government departments.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said in Latur, 'nothing substantial will come out' of the probe and the government will eventually give a 'clean chit' to those involved.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(With PTI inputs)</span></p>