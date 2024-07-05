Amit Shah to review Maharashtra poll preparations

Mumbai: Months before Maharashtra goes for Vidhan Sabha elections, BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a review of the preparations of the saffron party and gauge the equations vis-a-vis the key allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The BJP's Maharashtra extended working committee is expected to meet on July 14 in Pune.
After the debacle in Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the party in Maharashtra and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had visited New Delhi and briefed Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.
Shah would be accompanied by union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav, the two election in-charges of the party, who had already been to one round of meeting in Mumbai.
Nearly 4,500 party office bearers and top functionaries will attend the meeting of the BJP in Pune.
In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has led the Maha Yuti (NDA) alliance, however, it could get only 17 seats as against the 31 of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).
The BJP contested the lion's share of 28 seats, however, managed to get just nine seats.
This was far less than the 23 seats that the BJP had won in 2014 and 2019 elections riding on the Narendra Modi-wave.
After the results, Fadnavis took up the responsibility and requested the party high-command to be relieved from the government, however, the BJP's top leadership asked him to stay put.
The seat sharing arrangements between the three allies is going to be difficult.
Of the 48 seats, in the Lok Sabha polls BJP contested 28 seats and won nine, Shiv Sena fielded 15 candidates and won 7 while NCP fought four and won one seat. One seat was allotted to ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president Mahadev Jankar, who lost.
Published 05 July 2024, 14:02 IST