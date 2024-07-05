Amit Shah to review Maharashtra poll preparations

Mumbai: Months before Maharashtra goes for Vidhan Sabha elections, BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a review of the preparations of the saffron party and gauge the equations vis-a-vis the key allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The BJP's Maharashtra extended working committee is expected to meet on July 14 in Pune.

After the debacle in Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the party in Maharashtra and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had visited New Delhi and briefed Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.