<p>Mumbai: Yet another Pawar may enter the electoral race in Baramati in Pune district.</p><p>There are strong indications that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar may contest the post of President of Baramati Municipal Council.</p><p>The post is reserved for the general category. </p><p>However, there is no official confirmation either from the NCP or the Pawar-family. </p><p>Ajit Pawar, who is part of the BJP-led Maha Yuti that also comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is an eight-time MLA from Baramati while his wife Sunetra Pawar is a Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter and party's Working President Supriya Sule retained the seat for the fourth term defeating Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>In the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar defeated Yugendra Pawar, the son of his brother Shrinivas Pawar, who was fielded by NCP (SP). </p><p>It may be mentioned, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar's older son lost the elections from the Maval seat. </p><p>The Baramati seat in the Lok Sabha had been represented by Sharad Pawar five times before Sule took the mantle, however, the June-July 2023 split in the party has impacted the local politics with families being divided about whom to support. </p>