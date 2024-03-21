Army launches sports company to promote women's talent in archery, athletics, boxing, and weightlifting

Mumbai: The Indian Army has taken a groundbreaking step by introducing the Army Sports Girls Company, aimed at encouraging girls' talent in four sports disciplines— Archery, Athletics, Boxing, and Weightlifting.

The Army has identified two of its Centres of Excellence for the operation of the company. The two CoEs are Army Marksmanship Unit in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow (Army War College) and Army Sports Institute in Pune.

On the inaugural day of the first induction rally at Army Sports Institute, Pune, on Wednesday, a remarkable 980 girls from across the nation actively participated in the selection trials, showcasing their determination and skill.

This initiative, catering to girls aged 12 to 16, seeks to promote sports and provide a platform for them to excel in their chosen field.

"The selected girls will undergo rigorous training and compete at both national and international levels, offering them the opportunity to demonstrate their prowess and bring honour to the nation and the Indian Army through their medal-winning performances,” a press statement said.