Article 370 will not be restored; NDA will not allow Congress to further Pakistani-agenda: PM Modi-Amit Shah duo

<p>Mumbai: As the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos over the contentious resolution seeking to reinstate Article 370 of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that it is out of question and the BJP-led NDA government will not allow Congress and its allies to further the Pakistani-agenda. </p><p>The statement of the duo of Modi-Shah puts the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc in Maharashtra in difficult situation as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had supported the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. </p><p>“No force in the world can restore Article 370…let me assure you all that only Babasaheb’s Constitution would be followed everywhere in India,” Modi said addressing a rally in Dhule district. </p><p>“Let me tell you, Article 370 will never be restored,” Shah said addressing a rally in Sangli district. “Thackeray is supporting people who are against the abrogation of Article 370, people who are against the construction of Ram Mandir...and now he is siding with people who are against the reforms being brought by Modi govt in the Waqf Board,” he said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Ajit Pawar says he didn’t seek PM Modi’s rally as Baramati contest is within family.<p>Modi and Shah were in Maharashtra to address multiple rallies for the BJP-led Maha Yuti in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls. </p><p>Speaking about the abrogation of the Article 370, Modi said that it is one of the biggest decisions post-Independence in India. “This is the biggest tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who had always been ignored by the Congress,” he said.</p><p>“As soon as Congress and its allies (National Conference) got the opportunity to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, they again started conspiring over Kashmir…They have again passed a resolution to implement Article 370…. this will never happen,” said Modi amid thunderous applause.</p><p>“The entire country has seen what is happening in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly,” Modi said, lashing out at the Congress and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. “Till I have the blessing of people, nothing will change,” Modi asserted, adding that he would not allow Congress to pursue "Pakistani-agenda".</p><p>“Where there is fire of division, at the root of it is Congress's anti-national sentiment. Congress has always been a part of conspiracies to divide the country,” he said. </p>