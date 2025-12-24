Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

As if Russia and Ukraine have united: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thackeray cousins' reunion

Fadnavis said Thackeray brothers have come together for their fight for existence.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 12:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 12:29 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayDevendra FadnavisShiv Sena (UBT)Raj ThackerayMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us