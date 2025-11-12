Menu
ATS raids homes of Urdu teacher in Mumbra

He had been under surveillance for suspected online communication with extremist networks.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 13:08 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 13:08 IST
India NewsMumbaiATSraidKurla

