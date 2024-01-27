'Backdoor entry into OBC category': Bhujbal slams Shinde govt's move to recognise Maratha kin as Kunbis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may have claimed that the two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are with him on the issue of Maratha reservation, the differences in the ministry came out in open with veteran OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal saying that the government is diluting the OBC quota and giving backdoor entry to Marathas by issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP, described the development as an “eyewash” and said “caste is determined by birth and not by affidavits”.

“Any decision has to be taken without fear, without favour,” said Bhujbal, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, who is also the National President of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.