BJP bars tickets to kin of MPs, MLAs in Maharashtra civic polls; activists to get chance

'Relatives will not get tickets. We are party workers, and we will abide by the party's orders,' Rajya Sabha member Dhananjay Mahadik told reporters.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 16:32 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 16:32 IST
