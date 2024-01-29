Body in well: Thane police arrest victim's wife and lover for murder

Thane: Police have cracked the murder case of a 34-year-old man whose body was found floating in a well in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested his wife and her paramour, an official said on Monday.

Prima facie, the accused woman (22) and her paramour, identified as Sumit Vishwakarma (24), wanted to get rid of her husband Chandrapakash Lovanshi as he came to know about their affair, he said.

The body of Lovanshi with a stone tied to it was found in a well in a village near Dombivali on January 25.