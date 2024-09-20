Bombay High Court grants bail to accused in 2012 Pune blasts case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Munib Memon, an accused in the case related to the blasts in Pune's J M Road area in 2012.
Memon had sought bail on the ground of long incarceration and delayed trial.
In February last year, the high court had refused him bail but ordered the lower court to conclude the trial in the case by December 2023.
As the trial did not conclude, Memon once again moved the HC seeking bail.
A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Friday granted his plea.
On August 1, 2012, four coordinated low-intensity explosions occurred in J M Road area of the city, injuring one person.
Bombs planted at two other places were defused. Nine persons were arrested in the case with police claiming that terror organisation Indian Mujahideen carried out the blasts.
