<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bombay%20High%20Court">Bombay High Court</a> on Friday received a bomb threat email, the second in a week, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search, an official said.</p>.<p>An email about a bomb blast in the court premises in south Mumbai was received on the official ID early in the morning, he said.</p>.After Delhi High Court, Bombay HC receives bomb threat; judges, litigants vacated from courtrooms.<p>Teams from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad carried out a complete search, but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.</p>.<p>The court began functioning according to its regular timing, he said.</p>.<p>The police had registered a case against unidentified persons at the time. </p>