Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra government over Vishalgad demolitions

Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench comprising Justice B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, asked tough questions to the Maharashtra government administration and police.

The judges further ordered the Senior Inspector of Police of the Shahuwadi police station, which has jurisdiction over the Vishalgad Fort, to remain personally present in the court on 29 July.

"Who is in charge of the law and order situation in Vishalgad? We would like the senior inspector of the said police station to come before us," the court said.

“…can you raze structures during the rainy season?…no structure, be it a commercial one or a household should be demolished till further orders,” the court noted in its directives.

The court also raised concerns over the violence that happened in the Vishalgad Fort area.

Three locals from Vishalgad Fort area - Ayub Kagadi, Abdulsalam Malang and Murad Mahldar - filed separate petitions.

They were represented by counsel Satish Talekar.

Before the judges, government pleader P P Kakade assured that according to the state government's circular, no residential premises of any person in the Vishalgad Fort area will be demolished, whether they are petitioners or otherwise, during the rainy season.

"We record your statement that you will not demolish till September, and if the same is breached, we will not hesitate to send the officer behind bars. We make it clear that if we find any structure demolished from today, commercial or household, we will come down heavily on your officers and authorities," the court warned.