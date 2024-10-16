Home
Bone-setter held for molesting yoga instructor in Mumbai

The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly touched the complainant inappropriately while examining her for back pain at his clinic in Dahisar area.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 19:41 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 19:41 IST
