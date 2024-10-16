Bone-setter held for molesting yoga instructor in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: A 34-year-old bone-setter has been arrested for allegedly molesting a married woman Yoga instructor in his clinic, a Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly touched the complainant inappropriately while examining her for back pain at his clinic in Dahisar area.</p>.Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour in Pune.<p>The accused also made certain remarks, following which the woman left the clinic.</p>.<p>Subsequently, she approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the arrest of Ahmed, the official added. </p>