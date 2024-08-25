Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Boulders from hill fall on Mumbra bypass road in Thane district; none hurt

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at around 6:30 PM on a stretch between Thane and Shil, said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell (DMC) chief Yasin Tadvi.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 01:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: Boulders from a hill crashed on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane district on Saturday evening amid rain, affecting vehicular traffic for at least two hours, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at around 6:30 PM on a stretch between Thane and Shil, said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell (DMC) chief Yasin Tadvi.

He said the debris was cleared by Fire Brigade personnel and DMC staff using machinery and traffic was restored after two hours.

As a precautionary measure, the affected area is cordoned off.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2024, 01:44 IST
India NewsThaneAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT