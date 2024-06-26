Home
Case against man for sodomising minor boy in Thane

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 06:27 IST
Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy at a madarsa where both of them studied in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said.

After committing the offence, the 22-year-old accused left for his hometown in Bihar, Shanti Nagar police station's senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said.

The victim went home on Tuesday morning and informed about the incident to his mother who subsequently filed a police complaint.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offence) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

Published 26 June 2024, 06:27 IST
