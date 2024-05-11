Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Case against two pharma agencies for distributing spurious medicines in Thane

According to the complaint, FDA officials inspected medicines at the government hospital in Thane on December 11, 2023, and found that some were spurious, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 08:14 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 08:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A case has been registered against two pharmaceutical agencies for allegedly distributing spurious drugs to hospitals in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, an official said.

According to the complaint, FDA officials inspected medicines at the government hospital in Thane on December 11, 2023, and found that some were spurious, he said.

The two agencies allegedly sold spurious medicines to the Thane Civil Hospital and other hospitals and supplied these drugs to different parts of the country, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2024, 08:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneMedicines

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT