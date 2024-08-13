Home



Case registered against unidentified person after Supriya Sule's WhatsApp gets hacked

On Monday, Sule said she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $400 (Rs 33,583.38) from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 06:23 IST

Pune: The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday.

The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, in a post on X on Sunday claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her.

An official from Yawat police station said, "We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway."

Published 13 August 2024, 06:23 IST
