Celebrate Diwali in Mumbai on Jan 22 for Ram temple inauguration: CM Shinde to BMC

Speaking at a cleanliness drive in Mumbai, CM Shinde said, "The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22. I want to ask to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to celebrate Diwali across Mumbai city. Let there be lots of decorative lightings on all the temples and buildings in Mumbai."

The chief minister said the Ram temple was a dream of (Shiv Sena founder) late Balasaheb Thackeray and several devotees of Lord Ram.