Centre's nod received for renaming Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar, says Vikhe Patil

<p>Mumbai: The Union Home ministry has given approval for changing the name of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and nod was sought from the Centre.</p>.<p>Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century ruler of Indore (in Madhya Pradesh), hailed from the district, he said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively. </p>