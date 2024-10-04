Classical language status to Marathi a result of collective efforts, not single party: Sanjay Raut

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to grant classical language status to Marathi, stressing that it was a result of collective efforts and cannot be credited to a single party or leader.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, Raut said if the BJP-led Union government's motive behind the classical language status was to compensate for its Lok Sabha rout in Maharashtra, its "alms" are not needed, as Marathi is a great language.</p>.<p>The Union Cabinet on Thursday accorded the classical language tag to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.</p>.<p>The move comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, likely to be held next month.</p>.ED officials extorting money along with BJP leaders, Fadnavis knows about them: Sanjay Raut.<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "Every political leader and chief minister in the last 30 to 35 years worked to get the classical language status for Marathi. It is a great honour. It is due to collective contribution and not because of a single party or any leader." He said political parties had raised the issue in every session of the Parliament for decades.</p>.<p>In a dig at the BJP, Raut said the BJP has honoured Marathi on paper by granting it the classical language status, but it should stop industries from going outside Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Ahead of the state assembly polls, the demand for classical language status to Marathi gained political momentum. The Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra had formed a committee, led by former diplomat Dnyaneshwar Muley, earlier this year.</p>.<p>The Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as “classical languages” on October 12, 2004, declaring Tamil as a classical language. Till now, there were six classical languages in India — Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.</p>