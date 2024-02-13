JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde dedicates 5,150 electric buses to Maharashtra SRTC fleet

Addressing a gathering at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, Shinde called for improvements in all ST bus depots in the state to ensure better passenger amenities and announced surprise inspections to monitor progress.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 14:30 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday dedicated 5,150 air-conditioned electric buses to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet.

Addressing a gathering at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, Shinde called for improvements in all ST bus depots in the state to ensure better passenger amenities and announced surprise inspections to monitor progress.

The addition of 5,150 electric buses to the MSRTC fleet marks a significant step towards modernisation and environmental sustainability, he said, while reiterating the importance of transitioning from diesel to LNG buses to reduce pollution.

Shinde assured prompt resolution of pending issues concerning MSRTC workers and staff and emphasised the importance of competing effectively with private bus operators.

He also emphasised the importance of extending e-bus and AC bus services to rural areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 14:30 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraEknath Shindeelectric bus

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT